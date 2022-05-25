WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sipping an iced coffee on Wednesday not only benefits you but also area children who are battling illness in Northeastern PA hospitals.

Dunkin’s Iced Coffee day take place Wednesday, and $1 from every iced coffee sold in NEPA will benefit the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. This is part of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids battling illness.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals. We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!” Eric May, local Northeast Pennsylvania Dunkin` Franchisee and Regional Advertising Committee Chairman

Guests can customize their coffee anyway they like, but the cold brew and nitro cold brew are excluded from the promotion.