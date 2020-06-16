Dunkin’ Donuts makes statement after employee incident

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s the talk of the town—an employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort told a police officer, who was on duty for the Swoyersville Police Department, he was not welcome inside the store.

Officer Andrew Labar was that officer and heard the employee comment regarding him not being welcome at the shop while in the drive thru of the Forty Fort Dunkin Donuts.





Word of the incident was posted on social media. The owner of the Dunkin’ says the employee’s comments do not reflect the opinion of the company and says all first responders have been, and are always, welcome.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick talks to the Forty Fort police chief, the officer and customers of Dunkin’ Donuts tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.