Dundaff Street in Dickson City being paved, expected to open next week

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Repair work is underway on a heavily traveled road in Dickson City.

Work is still going on a heavily traveled road in the Mid Valley. Milling began Friday morning from West Lackawanna Avenue to Line Street.

The entire road from Main Street through West Lackawanna is expected to be paved beginning next week.

The borough tells Eyewitness News that Dundaff Street, which has been closed since May flooding and is a major thoroughfare from downtown to Route 6 in the Mid Valley community, is expected to open Wednesday.