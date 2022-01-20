Dump truck takes down wires, SR 502 closed

DALEVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is alerting drivers that State Route 502 in Daleville is closed after a dump truck pulled down utility lines and a pole.

According to Covington Independent Fire Company, around 7:00 Wednesday morning, a dump truck was leaving a driveway with the bed raised and pulled down wires and a pole. The roadway is closed in both directions between State Route 435 and State Route 502.





There are no injuries and state police are investigating. The road is expected to open around 6:00 pm Wednesday.

