CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a dump truck carrying loads of asphalt rolled over, causing traffic to go around the crash, Monday morning.

According to PSP, a person driving a dump truck filled with asphalt was allegedly going too fast downhill around 10:45 a.m.

The driver attempted to make a left-hand turn on Route 209 when the truck rolled over and crashed, law enforcement says.

Officers tell Eyewitness News the crash happened in front of the Chestnuthill Diner and traffic was being diverted around the scene.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono Medical Center for minor injuries.