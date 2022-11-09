POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment.

State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township.

The truck traveled through a guide rail and then overturned off the highway, Troopers say.

Crews worked for a little more than three hours to remove the truck.

There is no word on the driver’s condition.