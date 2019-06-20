WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Turns out you can get something for free. Today is National Dump the Pump Day. That means you can get a free bus ride in Luzerne County, but not every bus service is taking part.

Many bus stations across the United States are participating in a Dump the Pump Day to get more people on buses. Some residents of Wilkes-Barre love the idea.

“My bus pass expired yesterday and I was going to renew it today. Knowing that today is Dump the Pump Day saves me like four days on my bus pass,” Phiona Richarnes of Wilkes-Barre said. “So I’m really glad they do this. I didn’t know it happened, so it’s pretty cool that the state is looking out for its patrons who ride the bus.”

This day offers free bus rides to customers to get people off the road and help the environment.

“Global warming is something I’m very concerned about,” Richarnes added. “So having more people ride transit and having the state encourage people to ride transit is a win-win in both situations.”

“I’m a total 100% environmentalist. I don’t drive. I don’t eat meat. I don’t use any animal products,” Patricia Pavlik of Wilkes-Barre said. “I don’t have grandchildren, but I do this for everyone else’s grandchildren. You know, we need to save the planet.”

Colts buses in Lackawanna County is not participating this year. They are focusing on their medical assistance transportation program, which has suffered a cut in funding.

“Colts here is very active in Pennsylvania in trying to come up with a solution for the medical assistance program. Asking the legislature to stop it. Study it more before they do anything,” Robert Fiume, Executive Director of Colts said.

Though Colts is not participating, people in Lackawanna County wish they were doing Dump the Pump Day.

“I guess I got to buy. I had to buy a day pass because I have a lot of running to do and then I have to get to work this afternoon,” Scott Whyte of Scranton said.

Riders will receive free rides at the Luzerne County Bus Terminal all day.

