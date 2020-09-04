Dump truck rolls into Columbia County creek, leaks diesel fuel

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An unattended tri-axle dump truck freshly loaded with asphalt, rolled out of a quarry operation, over an embankment and into a branch of Little Fishing Creek in Hemlock Township late Friday morning.

The mishap ruptured the truck’s hydraulic and fuel tanks causing 10 to 15 gallons of hydraulic fluid and 20 to 25 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into the small waterway.







The truck had just taken on a load of asphalt at the Hanson Quarry on Ebner Drive off Route 42, when the driver left the truck near the quarry exit. The truck rolled about 100-feet, leaving the quarry property and crossing Ebner Drive before taking the plunge into the almost dry creek bed.

Firefighters from Buckhorn Fire Department and quarry employees deployed booms and absorbent sheets to try to stop the leaking fluid from reaching Little Fishing Creek. Heavy lifting wreckers arrived on the scene at about 1 p.m. to begin hoisting the truck up the embankment.

No injuries were reported.