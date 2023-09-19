CHERRY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police stated a man died after he crashed his car while driving under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a crash on State Route 87 around 11:00 a.m. in Cherry Township on August 29.

Police say the driver, 68-year-old Michael Hoffman of Hillsgrove, veered off the road at high speed, hit a ditch, then a tree causing the car to go airborne, rolling over, and landing on the roof.

On Tuesday the Bradford County Coroner pronounced Hoffman had died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Through further investigation into Huffamn’s death, it was discovered he had an ethanol level of 0.14% the night of the crash.