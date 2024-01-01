WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced that a DUI crash turned fatal in Snyder County early Monday morning.

According to PSP, early Monday morning around 2:29 a.m. a fatal crash occurred in Washington Township on State Route 104, just south of Shade Mountain Road.

Troopers say the operator of the vehicle, 27-year-old, Brock Kerstetter, of Millerstown, was driving under the influence south on SR 104 when he failed to make a right-hand turn correctly, went off the roadway, and struck an embankment.

State police say Kerstetter was ejected from the vehicle after the initial impact into the embankment and the vehicle continued striking a utility pole, finally coming to a rest in a grassy area off of the highway.

According to Snyder County Coroner, Bill Pheasant, Kerstetter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

SR 104 was closed for around three hours during the investigation.