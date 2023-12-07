EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced DUI checkpoints will be placed for a month across various roadways in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy.”

Police say one or more checkpoints and roving patrols will be placed on roadways across PA for the month of December that are experiencing high rates of DUI-related traffic violations and DUI-related crashes.

The counties participating in the DUI checkpoints are as follows:

Bradford County

PSP did not give details on the areas where the patrols will be conducted.

State police encourage those who are out during the weekend and choose to consume alcohol to not drive a car.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.