LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced during the New Years’ Eve weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways.

According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

Police say multiple roadways within Lackawanna County will be monitored on December 31 through January.

PSP Dunmore did not give details on the areas the patrols will be conducted.

State police encourage those who are out celebrating the New Year and choose to consume alcohol to not drive a car.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC).

DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.