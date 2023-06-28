LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced during the 4th of July weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways.

According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

Police say multiple roadways within Lackawanna County will be monitored from July 1st through July 4th. PSP Dunmore did not give details on the areas the patrols will be conducted.

State police encourage those who are out celebrating the 4th of July and choose to consume alcohol to not drive a car.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.