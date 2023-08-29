EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced DUI checkpoints will be placed for Labor Day weekend across various roadways in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy.”

Police say one or more checkpoints and roving patrols will be placed over the weekend for the Labor Day holiday weekend on roadways experiencing high rates of DUI-related traffic violations and DUI-related crashes in Lycoming County.

PSP did not give details on the areas where the patrols will be conducted.

State police encourage those who are out during the weekend and choose to consume alcohol to not drive a car.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.