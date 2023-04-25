WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New stores are arriving on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township including a Duck Donuts.

Duck Donuts announced on their Facebook Monday that construction has started for a new facility located in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Back in July 2022 Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited told Eyewitness News a 60,000-square-foot shopping strip center will be taking over. Duck Donuts will take over a 1,200-square-foot spot along with a Sleep Number store.

The area was formally occupied by the Ashley Furniture store that got destroyed in the 2018 tornado. Ashley Furniture is now at a new location near the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Along with the two stores, Hobby Lobby is finishing up its 45,000-square-foot storefront constructed in the new shop center.

Estimated times for the opening of Duck Donuts are yet to be determined but the store aims for a mid-late Spring grand opening.