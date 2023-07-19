EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Duck Donuts is celebrating National Sprinkle Day in a way guaranteed to sprinkle happiness by offering free sprinkle donuts.

According to officials with Duck Donuts, on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, any guest who purchases a half dozen in-shop, online, will receive a free Sprinkle Day Box.

The Sprinkle Day Box features one vanilla confetti and one chocolate confetti donut.

Here in NEPA Duck Donuts has two stores, the first that opened in Moosic back in January, and now a new location in Wilkes-Barre Township that opened in June.