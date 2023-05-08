EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Duck Donuts announces a special treat to help guests make their Mother’s Day this year extra sweet.

Gift Mom the ultimate breakfast in bed with the staple Breakfast Box. Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests ordering online can get 10% off the Breakfast Box May 11 through 14.

A reward of 10% off a Breakfast Box will automatically be added to Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts on May 11. Those ordering online can use code MOM10 at checkout to receive the offer.

Skip the kitchen and bring mom breakfast favorites to her such as French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Cake, and Blueberry Pancake.