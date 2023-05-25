EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Duck Donuts announced it is celebrating National Donut Day in a very delicious way – with free cinnamon sugar donuts!

On Friday, June 2, customers can get one free cinnamon sugar donut per guest, in-store only, no purchase is necessary.

While supplies last, customers can also receive a coupon for $1 off their brand-new strawberry lemonade to redeem in-store during their next visit.

To keep the party going, customers can get $3 off the Party Box by ordering online using code Party23 at checkout on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.