MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts.

Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts.

Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” otherwise known as Ollie, was greeting new and returning customers at their newest location in northeastern Pennsylvania. Employees walked up and down the line passing out hand warmers to do their best for fans waiting in sub-freezing temperatures.

“Duck Donuts fans have been asking for us to bring our amazing donuts and coffee to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area,” said Betsy Hamm, the CEO of Duck Donuts. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness as we open our doors and introduce our warm, made-to-order Duck Donuts to Northeast PA!”

The location will be open seven days a week. You can find them at 1121 Shoppes Blvd, Moosic, PA 18507. Their hours are listed below:

From Sunday to Thursday, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Friday to Saturday, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited, Duck Donuts will also be opening another location in Wilkes-Barre Township at a later date.

For more on what Duck Donuts has to offer, head to their website.