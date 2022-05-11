MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In addition to the construction of Dave & Busters, owners of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain announced that Duck Donuts is set to move in to the area.

According to a release, U.S. Properties Group (USPG), owners of The Shoppes at Montage Mountain say they are building new opportunities by bringing new leases to the shopping center and new experiences to the marketplace.

Restaurant and video arcade center Dave & Buster’s is to begin construction of a nearly 20,000 square foot building, which will be the first in the area.

In addition to Dave & Buster’s, also new to the area, will be the first Duck Donuts, which has 100+ locations.

To round out the new additions, there will also be a new 4,200 square foot Mattress Warehouse.

There is no known date set as to when the construction will begin for these new establishments.