MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its Moosic location for this weekend.

According to Duck Donuts, the Moosic location is set to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 14. They say the Moosic location will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Duck Donuts fans have been asking for us to bring our amazing donuts and coffee to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness as we open our doors and introduce our warm, made-to-order Duck Donuts to Northeast PA!”

The location will be open seven days a week.

From Sunday to Thursday, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Friday to Saturday, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited, Duck Donuts will also be opening another location in Wilkes-Barre Township.

