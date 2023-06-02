WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mark your calendars, Duck Donuts is officially opening its Wilkes-Barre Township location this weekend.

On Saturday, June 3rd Duck Donuts in Wilkes-Barre Township will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The shop is in the new retail center, The Pointe at 251 Mundy Street.

Officials with Duck Donuts thank the community for their support and patience as they open their doors in Luzerne County.

Duck Dnouts previously opened a location in Moosic where customers wrapped around the building on opening day back in January.

“Since opening in Moosic in January, we’ve had an overwhelming welcome to the community, and now we cannot wait to offer our donuts to everyone throughout the Wyoming Valley,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.