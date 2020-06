DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Alicia Chorba from Drums, Luzerne County speaks about the death of her 49-year-old husband James, in May.







He died from complications caused by the coronavirus.

She says her husband was healthy and was never sick and he thought he was suffering from allergies on Easter Sunday.

Within days he had a fever of 105 degrees and was in the hospital fighting for his life.

Her message to others coming up on Eyewitness News at 6pm.