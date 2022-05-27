HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and multiple drugs.

According to Hazleton Police 18-year-old Claudio Islas and two others were stopped while walking on North Cedar Street for suspected involvement in illegal activity on Tuesday.

  • Courtesy Hazleton City Police

While investigating the trio, officers say they found Islas to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen to Pennsylvania State Police. They also found approximately 4.0 grams marijuana, a partially smoked Marijuana blunt, and approximately 34 blue pills stamped 30/M.

Islas was charged with multiple felony firearms offenses and misdemeanor drug offenses. He is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.