HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and multiple drugs.

According to Hazleton Police 18-year-old Claudio Islas and two others were stopped while walking on North Cedar Street for suspected involvement in illegal activity on Tuesday.

Courtesy Hazleton City Police

While investigating the trio, officers say they found Islas to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen to Pennsylvania State Police. They also found approximately 4.0 grams marijuana, a partially smoked Marijuana blunt, and approximately 34 blue pills stamped 30/M.

Islas was charged with multiple felony firearms offenses and misdemeanor drug offenses. He is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.