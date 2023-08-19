LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they have one man in custody and seized a kilogram of suspected cocaine following a traffic stop in Susquehanna County.

On Tuesday around 11:45 a.m., troopers say they pulled over Jose Abreu-Vasquez for traffic violations.

Authorities say they identified indicators of criminal activity and decided to search the car with Abreu-Vasquez’s consent. Upon searching the car, investigators found a kilogram of suspected cocaine in a hidden compartment in the back of the vehicle.

Abreu-Vasquez was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Hollister and now faces several drug-related charges.

Abreu-Vasquez’s bail was set at $250,000 cash.