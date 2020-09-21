Drugs found in Pittston Township home leads to arrest

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston Township man is behind bars and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to a press release from the Luzerne County District Attorney, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force was requested to assist the U.S. Marshals, Scranton Police Department SID Unit, and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Intelligence Unit with serving an arrest warrant on Danny Horton.

While they were serving the warrant, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence and began a search after being granted consent.

They found large quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with marijuana and approximately $6,500.

Horton was then arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.