BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large amount of suspected drugs were taken off the streets after troopers made a bust on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, State Police report.

Donisha D. Johnson, 32 (Bedford County Prison)

According to troopers, Kevin Zyquan Muldrow, 27, of Newark, and Donisha D. Johnson, 32, of Pittsburgh, were pulled over on the turnpike Thursday evening, Nov. 2, and found with suspected drugs.

The duo was spotted on the turnpike, in Bedford County, traveling for miles in the left lane with dark tint, leading to a traffic stop, the criminal complaint shows.

The trooper said that both Johnson and Muldrow appeared to be at a level of nervousness that “pales in comparison” to the average driver being pulled over.

Kevin Zyquan Muldrow, 27 (Bedford County Prison)

The duo allegedly claimed they were coming from Newark to visit Johnson’s sister’s baby.

Johnson, who was driving, eventually consented to a search of the vehicle, the complaint reads.

Troopers noted that a purse with a large amount of money was found behind the driver’s seat and a bag with a large amount of suspected drugs was found in the trunk.

The duo was arraigned overnight and taken to Bedford County Prison, unable to post their $50,000 bail.