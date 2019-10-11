Drug Laced Candy Found in Storage Unit

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A drug bust has law enforcement sending out warnings about drug-laced candy.

Johnstown Police releasing these pictures from a recent search of a storage unit belonging to 27-year-old Andrew Colvin of Ferndale.

Colvin was arrested for driving under the influence.

A further investigation led police to the storage unit where they discovered a large variety of drugs.

Among them, T-H-C laced candies.

The edibles were disguised as the popular Nerds brand candy ropes.

The drug-laced candy has been sent to the Pennsylvania crime lab for testing.