(28/22 NEWS) — A Tobyhanna man was sentenced to six years in prison for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine trafficking.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Darius Jamal Scott, 46, of Tobyhanna, PA, was sentenced on December 7, to six years in prison to be followed by 4 years of supervised release, for heroin, fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from around April 2022 until June 15, 2022, Scott conspired with others to distribute and did distribute over 40 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, as well as over 100 grams of cocaine, in Tobyhanna and surrounding areas in Monroe County.

Scott was out on state parole for a prior handgun offense at the time of his commission of this federal narcotics offense.

At his sentencing, Judge Mariani ordered that Scott’s 6-year federal sentence run consecutively to the 2-year sentence that Scott received for his parole violation.

“This investigation demonstrates HSI’s commitment to identifying the most determined

recidivists that peddle poison and prey on the most vulnerable. HSI will leverage every resource and partnership, especially our outstanding collaboration with the PA Office of the Attorney General – Bureau of Narcotics Investigations, to rid our communities of the drug traffickers that plaque them,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia William S. Walker.