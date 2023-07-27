EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though we’ve gotten a lot of rain the last few weeks, Pennsylvania is still in a drought according to state officials.
Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is maintaining a statewide drought watch, which was initially declared in June.
Though precipitation over the last month has increased, the Pennsylvania DEP said in a statement, longer-term rain-water levels remain low in our region, specifically in Clinton, Centre, Union, Montour, Lackawanna, and Wayne counties.
Residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged by officials to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.
Officials provide examples of how you can use less water at home.
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
- Don`t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.
- Take shorter showers.
- Water your lawn only if necessary and avoid watering on windy or hot days.
- When mowing your lawn, set the blades 2-3 inches high.
- Water your garden less often and if necessary, water only in the morning or evening hours.
- Skip the car washing. If you have to wash your car, go to a drive-through car wash that recycles the water.
- Check for and repair household leaks.
- Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.
- Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, instead of hosing it off.
For additional information on conserving water, the DEP has information available online.