EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though we’ve gotten a lot of rain the last few weeks, Pennsylvania is still in a drought according to state officials.

Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is maintaining a statewide drought watch, which was initially declared in June.

Though precipitation over the last month has increased, the Pennsylvania DEP said in a statement, longer-term rain-water levels remain low in our region, specifically in Clinton, Centre, Union, Montour, Lackawanna, and Wayne counties.

Residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged by officials to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.

Officials provide examples of how you can use less water at home.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Don`t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Take shorter showers.

Water your lawn only if necessary and avoid watering on windy or hot days.

When mowing your lawn, set the blades 2-3 inches high.

Water your garden less often and if necessary, water only in the morning or evening hours.

Skip the car washing. If you have to wash your car, go to a drive-through car wash that recycles the water.

Check for and repair household leaks.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.

Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, instead of hosing it off.

For additional information on conserving water, the DEP has information available online.