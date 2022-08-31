EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a drought watch for 36 counties.

The list of counties includes Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Colombia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.

The DEP asks residents of counties on drought watch to reduce their water consumption by three to six gallons a day.

Waterville Water Association in Lycoming County is requiring residents to reduce their water use. Jersey Shore Area Joint Water Authority in Lycoming County, Lock Haven in Clinton County, Palmerton Municipal Water Authority in Carbon County, and Pennsylvania American Water Company Bangor District in Carbon County are all asking residents to voluntarily use less water.

“A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched into increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks. We`re asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

For tips on reducing water use, visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, and for more information on the current drought status, visit the DEP’s website.