SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County.

An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a temporary fence around the collapse.





A fence construction worker told Eyewitness News it was a combination of drought and then heavy rain that contributed to the collapse.

Police said they did an initial sweep to check for injuries and found no one hurt.