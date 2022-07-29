SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Klingel’s farm in Saylorsburg, Monroe County is a hot spot for sweet corn around this time of year.





Customers come to the farm’s market specifically for it, but the owner tells Eyewitness News they’re a little behind season due to a cool spring and recent dry weather.

This is the first time in a few years they’ve had to use an irrigation system, which is a tube that sprays water on the soil into the ground, due to the lack of rain.





Eyewitness News spoke to customers who say it’s the best sweet corn in the area and they visit every year for it.

Reporter Syndey Kostus will have more about the weather’s impact on crops tonight on Eyewitness News at 5:30 P.M.