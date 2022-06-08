YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It happened again, another record high at the gas pump in Pennsylvania.

The statewide average is now at $5.03 per gallon. A local driving school instructor is changing the way he teaches new students because of it and he says it’s saving them money.

Eyewitness News found gas prices Wednesday in Luzerne County nearing the $5.15 mark and spoke with the owner of a driving school in Yatesville who feels the pain at the pump when he fills up multiple times a week.

“I think the price of gas is getting out of control,” said Shawn Gibbons, the owner, and instructor of First Pass Driving School.







Shawn Gibbons is the owner and sole instructor of First Pass Driving School in Yatesville. For more than a decade he’s been teaching people of all ages how to drive in his roaming driver’s-ed car.

But as gas prices continue to reach new heights across the Wyoming Valley, he’s starting some new practices.

“I’m emphasizing more breaking ahead of time, and not doing that very quick acceleration. If we’re somewhere, we’ll stop and usually have the car running. But now, we’ll shut the car off. Something as small as that will save you money,” said Gibbons.

With many students out of school for the summer, Gibbons says it’s peak season for lessons. He stops to fill up a few times a week.







“I’m out on the road quite a bit. I’m paying attention to which gas station has the cheaper price,” Gibbons added.

Gibbons racks up extra miles picking students up at their homes and dropping them off at the end of the session.

“That increases my gas consumption, but it’s something I’ve always done and I will continue to do. I’m not going to raise my prices because of it,” explained Gibbons.

Like most drivers, he hopes to see something change.

“I would love to see gas prices come down. It’s more money in my pocket, it’s more money in everybody else’s pocket,” Gibbons stated.

AAA says the combination of spiking oil prices and increased demand has caused gas prices to go up nationwide as there’s been a 30-cent increase in the past week alone.