EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If your car’s gassed up and you’re hitting the road for the holiday, you’re not alone.

AAA (Triple A) predicts more than 43 million Americans will drive this 4th of July weekend, setting a new record for the holiday, and with flight cancelations across the country, drivers might see even more.

With more cars on the road, you can expect more accidents and the experts recommend buckling up and taking it slow.

AAA recommends the following tips for what to do if you get in a car accident during a road trip:

Prepare: before leaving for your trip make sure to have a copy of your insurance paperwork in the car. If you do not have roadside assistance or insurance that covers rentals after an accident, you might want to consider adding or signing up for AAA. It also is a good idea to have a first aid kit, digital flare lights, and a fix-a-flat kit.

Exchange info: exchange information with the other driver and write down their contact information, license plate, driver’s license, and insurance information, especially if this is in another state.

Call: you will want to call the police to file a report so they can evaluate and log the circumstance of the crash. You will also want to call your insurance company for any specific instructions. Lastly, if anyone was hurt you should of course always call 911 first.

Document: make sure to take photos of any and all evidence including your car and their car, any damages, skid marks on the road, and any witnesses.

AAA also says they’re for your records, therefore they shouldn’t be posted on social media. To learn more visit the Pointes Group’s website or Facebook page.