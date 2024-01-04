EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, expect to pay more beginning on Sunday as toll rates will rise by ¢10 to ¢30, and for drivers who rely on the route every day for their commute, they aren’t happy.

“The toll increase will take effect across our entire system this Sunday, Jan 7,” said Communication Manager for the Pennslyvania Turnpike Commission Kathleen Walter.

The price motorists will pay to drive on any Pennsylvania turnpike road will increase again,” said I-476 tractor-trailer driver Joe Foy.

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission did approve for 2024 a 5% increase,” Walter explained.

This toll rate was approved last summer. According to the PA Turnpike Commission, the percentage of rate increase is lower than most other toll roads across the country.

“Our toll rates are 20% lower than national toll averages,” Walter said.

“We do increase annually and that’s due to our Act 44 debt with PennDOT,” Walter added.

With the passage of Act 44 back in 2007, the PA Turnpike is obligated to pay $450,000,000 a year to PennDOT and that money goes towards maintaining non-Turnpike roads.

“They can’t find money. Enough is enough,” Foy said.

The truck drivers who use the turnpikes regularly are upset at the constant hits to their wallets.

“I’m on that almost every day of the week, you can imagine the revenue the trucks are producing for it,” Foy added.

If you want to save a little on the toll, sign up for an EZ Pass.

“If you’re an EZ Pass Driver, they do get the lowest rates they save 60%,” said Walter.

The PA Turnpike Commission is required to increase tolls annually through at least 2053.