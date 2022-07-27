SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA) Pocono Pony has been operating since the 1970s.

The public bus has been looking for drivers for some time now.

MCTA officials told Eyewitness News they lost some drivers during COVID due to fewer routes, but now the MCTA has a handful of openings available to fill the buses.





Fortunately, they said the losses are not impacting their routes, but additional drivers are needed.

