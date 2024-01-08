EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says that all driver’s license photo centers will close this weekend into Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

PennDOT announced Monday that all driver’s license photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, January 13, through Monday, January 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in January each year, observing Dr. King’s Birthday, January 15, 1929.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and include:

driver’s license

photo ID,

vehicle registration renewals

driver-history services;

changes of address

driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters

pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee

driver’s license and photo ID duplicates

REAL ID pre-verification;

driver exam scheduling.

According to PennDOT, there are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2024 is available online and If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s online messenger service centers, they ask that you please call ahead for hours of operation during the holidays.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.