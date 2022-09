LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County can expect delays throughout Thursday.

There is a lane restriction from Exit 187, which is the Casey Highway exit, ending on exit 188 which is for Dunmore/Throop.

Traffic is backed up for miles as PennDOT crews work on patching and crack sealing.

The lane restriction will last until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.