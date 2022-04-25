EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers are advised to be cautious on Interstate 81 Monday while PennDOT crews perform line painting.

According to PennDOT, crews will be painting lines on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound starting at mile 188 in Dunmore and continuing to mile 178 in Avoca.

The work is set to begin Monday afternoon and continue into the early evening.

Motorists are being asked to not drive on the lines unless it is necessary.

You can check conditions on major roadways by using 511PA.com.