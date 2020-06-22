Drivers adjusting to getting back on the road as Pennsylvania reopens

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More DUI incidents were reported on the roads during the stay-at-home order of the coronavirus pandemic despite less traffic.

Eyewitness News spoke with TFC Deanna Piekanski from the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Barracks about troopers’ concerns on the roadways this summer, post-pandemic.





Accidents were prevalent despite the pandemic. Now that we are opening up, highway officials say they are seeing more crashes in construction zones.

There are also concerns from officials that because of the pandemic, people have not been driving and need to get used to construction on roads, knowing when to slow down and keeping safe distances from other cars.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.