GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A driver was able to walk away after their vehicle rolled over in Lackawanna County.

The SUV crashed just before 1:30 Tuesday morning on North Gravel Pond Road in Glenburn Township near Clarks Summit.

There was only one vehicle involved and there were no injuries reported.

Police have not said what led to the rollover in Lackawanna County.