Driver transported after crashing into bank in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to first responders, a female driver was transported after crashing into a bank in Scranton.

First responders were called to the People’s Security Bank at the corner of East Market Street and Sanderson Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, police found the driver needed to be transported and that the damage to the building is minimal.









Assistant Fire Chief Jeff White tells Eyewitness News that the Car struck near the hose hook up by the drive-thru window. The exterior wall is comprised, but there is no damage to the inside of the building.

There is no word on the current condition of the driver or what caused the crash.