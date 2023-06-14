SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have announced the 18-year-old driver involved in a fatal Lackawanna County crash over the weekend has been tested for suspicion of DUI.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 10 around 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Route 307 in Springbrook Township.

Coroner Timothy Rowland told Eyewitness News the car left the roadway and crashed down a steep embankment, ejecting the passenger, 17-year-old, Kadan Rabender, and causing the vehicle to ignite in flames.

Rabender, a student of North Pocono High School, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

The driver, Ayden Beckage, 18, of Jefferson Township, suffered minor injuries and was transported to CMC Hospital for treatment.

Police say Beckage submitted to chemical testing for suspicion of DUI and the results are pending.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.