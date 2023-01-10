BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 8, at about 2:08 a.m., crews responded to a fatal car crash on Railroad Street, according to Pennslyvania State Police.

Troopers say that 28-year-old Levi L Confer lost control of his car while rounding a corner.

Confers car then struck a tree, spun mid-air, and struck another tree before landing in an embankment, according to State Police.

Troopers say that Confer was not wearing a seatbelt when he was found and sustained fatal injuries.