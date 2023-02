DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a crash where a car collided with a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Street.

Dunmore police officers tell Eyewitness News the driver, a woman in her 70s, had a medical episode prior to the crash.

Police say the victim is heading to the hospital for further treatment, her current condition is unknown at this time.