Driver safety during morning and evening commutes after DST

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This time of year brings many challenges to drivers, including that dreaded sun glare and staying safe during your commute is imperative.

“Every year, when Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends and we gain an hour of sleep, everybody talks about that extra hour and how wonderful it is. But the truth of the matter is beginning that very next day, that Monday morning, a commute looks very different to folks,” explained Jana Tidwell, AAA Public Affairs.

Once the time is set back an hour, the sun sits at the perfect angle to impair the vision of drivers across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“It is. I think the mad rush to get everywhere you need to go doesn’t help,” said Stacy Hutchinson of Hazleton.

AAA says their advice is to put your visor down, reduce your speed, and increase the distance between you and the car in front of you.

Also, the evening commute looks much different this time of year.

“That commute hasn’t been in the dark since last winter. Driving in the dark is much more challenging and can be much more dangerous for motorists,” said Tidwell.

“I’m absolutely not a fan of it. It makes me tired when it’s darker early. I’m all about the sunshine till 9:00 p.m,” Hutchinson said.