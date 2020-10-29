Police: Driver punches man multiple times for not turning at traffic light

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a road rage incident ended in one man, 67-year-old James Morgan, being punched multiple times by another man, 32-year-old Barry Dumback, at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Northern Boulevard in Clarks Summit on October 22.

Police say according to multiple witnesses and the victim, Dumback became angry after Morgan ran out of time to turn at the intersection due to what Morgan described as opposing traffic that had the right of way.

The two began yelling back and forth with Dumback allegedly making threats, according to Morgan’s account. Dumback says he got out of his car and came to Morgan’s car. He says Morgan attacked him first and lunged toward him.

Multiple witnesses and the victim say Morgan had actually remained seated and Dumback punched him first. Security footage obtained by police allegedly supports their claims.

Dumback was stopped by a responding officer in the area shortly after. He is being charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault.