Driver of car that crash landed on restaurant roof in Central PA taken into custody

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks in Snyder County restaurant has been taken into custody.

It’s been a week since a violent crash that catapulted a vehicle onto a restaurant roof in Shamokin Dam left multiple people injured. The driver is now in police custody.

43-year-old Theresa Risso of Selinsgrove was arrested then taken to the Union County courthouse for arraignment.





On March 4, Risso was traveling south on Route 15 at high speeds when she struck a parked minivan and flipped onto the roof of the restaurant Golden Chopsticks.

Risso also hit 2 other vehicles before making her way to Shamokin Dam. Christine Haught, one of the victims in the accident says she’s relieved Risso is behind bars.

“Thank God that she is in custody. I’m thrilled that they finally found her,” said Haught.

Christine and her husband James were in the minivan that was hit by Risso. James suffered multiple injuries including a broken back and broken ribs but is slowly on the road to recovery.

“My husband is doing fantastic. They’re teaching him how to get in and out of a car, they’re teaching him how to walk on carpet,” explained Haught.

This is Risso’s third DUI arrest. During the recent crash, her blood alcohol limit was .327, nearly 4 times the legal limit.

“My husband has forgiven her for the accident but he will not forgive her for endangering the child that was in the car with her,” stated Haught.

According to the Shamokin Dam Police Department, Risso is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and accidents involving damage to property.

“I am just thankful, thankful that my husband is alive today and so am I,” said Haught.

At this time Risso has not posted the $200,000 bail or bond. She was taken to Snyder County jail until she appears back in court for the preliminary hearing.