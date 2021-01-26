Driver killed in evening Bradford County crash

GRANVILLE SUMMIT, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Coroner’s office responded to a second fatal accident on Monday evening.

According to Coroner Tom Carman, 24-year-old Mitchell Smith died around 10 p.m. after a rollover accident on Route 514 in Granville Summit.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released any additional information regarding the crash.

In the last week there have been multiple fatal crashes in Bradford County involving younger drivers.

On Monday morning three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Wyalusing.

According to State Police, the driver 20-year-old Bryce Campbell of Athens, 19-year-old passenger Jadon Allen of Milan, and 24-year-old passenger Montana Vandyke of New Albany were pronounced dead at the scene by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

State Police say that Campbell and Vandyke were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, 70-year-old Irene Sprague was transported by Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital with a suspected serious injury. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

On January 20 Athens Area High School student Jordan Christian Garris died after losing control of his car and was struck by a pickup struck.